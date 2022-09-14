Discovery of dead man, dog in truck outside Greenfield PetSmart prompts investigation

GREENFIELD — Police are investigating after a man and a dog were found dead inside a truck Tuesday afternoon outside a PetSmart on the city's north side.

The bodies were discovered by a bystander about 12:45 p.m. at the parking lot of the business, 2211 Barrett Drive, and subsequently reported to police, according to a news release from the Greenfield Police Department.

They were inside a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, police say.

An investigation found the man may have been inside the vehicle for several days. he was "obviously dead" when officers arrived, according to the release.

Authorities haven't released that person's identity. They're still working to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Investigators do not believe that foul play is involved in the man's death or that there's a threat to the public.

Police say they're looking into surveillance footage to determine when the man arrived in the parking lot.

In the meantime, they're encouraging anyone who was in the lot over the weekend and has pertinent information to contact them. Detective Lt. Nathan Garner is investigating and can be reached at 317-477-4410 or ngarner@greenfieldin.org.