Early morning I-465 claims life of Brownsburg man

INDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.

According to Indiana state police, troopers responded to a crash with injury on I-465 on the city’s southwest side. Upon arrival, they located a vehicle with two unresponsive people trapped inside.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews immediately began work to free the two passengers.

24-year-old driver Brandon Machingura of Brownsburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A female passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

State police investigators believe a 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by Machingura, was traveling at a high rate of speed.

While changing lanes, Machingura struck the side of a semi-tractor-trailer, then spun out of control and struck the concrete median barrier wall.

I-465 WB was closed for approximately three hours during clean-up. Road conditions are not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to ISP.