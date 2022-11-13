Early morning I-465 claims life of Brownsburg man

INDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.
According to Indiana state police, troopers responded to a crash with injury on I-465 on the city’s southwest side. Upon arrival, they located a vehicle with two unresponsive people trapped inside.
Indianapolis Fire Department crews immediately began work to free the two passengers.
24-year-old driver Brandon Machingura of Brownsburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A female passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
State police investigators believe a 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by Machingura, was traveling at a high rate of speed.
While changing lanes, Machingura struck the side of a semi-tractor-trailer, then spun out of control and struck the concrete median barrier wall.
I-465 WB was closed for approximately three hours during clean-up. Road conditions are not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to ISP.