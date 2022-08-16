Evansville house explosion victims died of trauma, asphyxia

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results for the three victims of a house explosion in a southern Indiana neighborhood show they died of blunt force trauma and compression asphyxia.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office said Monday that a married couple who lived at the center of the Wednesday explosion in Evansville, 43-year-old Charles Hite and 37-year-old Martina Hite, both died of blunt force trauma to their chests.
It says 29-year-old neighbor Jessica Teague died of compression asphyxia. Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson says final autopsy reports and toxicology are pending.
The explosion also injured a fourth person and damaged 39 homes, leaving 11 uninhabitable.
