Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Evansville house explosion victims died of trauma, asphyxia

A house explosion reverberated across a neighborhood in the southern Indiana city of Evansville on Wednesday, and the fire chief said three people were injured.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 11:36:40-04

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results for the three victims of a house explosion in a southern Indiana neighborhood show they died of blunt force trauma and compression asphyxia.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office said Monday that a married couple who lived at the center of the Wednesday explosion in Evansville, 43-year-old Charles Hite and 37-year-old Martina Hite, both died of blunt force trauma to their chests.

It says 29-year-old neighbor Jessica Teague died of compression asphyxia. Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson says final autopsy reports and toxicology are pending.

The explosion also injured a fourth person and damaged 39 homes, leaving 11 uninhabitable.

TOP STORIES: Inflation relief checks will start rolling out next week: State Auditor | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville | Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill | Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!