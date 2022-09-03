Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Fatal crash closes Interstate 65 southbound near downtown Indianapolis

65sb meridan crash .png
Photo Provided/INDOT
One person was killed in a crash on Saturday, September 3, 2022, on Interstate 65 southbound in downtown Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.
65sb meridan crash .png
Posted at 4:59 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 17:10:22-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A fatal crash involving a semi-truck has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near North Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Saturday. According to Indiana State Police, one person was killed in the crash.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours while crews investigate.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

TOP STORIES: Video: Police body cam captures 'zombie deer' encounter in Cincinnati, more spotted through Tri-State | 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns | Greenwood man signs agreement to avoid prosecution in 'scary' hotel encounter | IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December | Four Indiana State University football players among those killed, injured in crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE