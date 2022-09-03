Fatal crash closes Interstate 65 southbound near downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A fatal crash involving a semi-truck has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near North Meridian Street in Indianapolis.
The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Saturday. According to Indiana State Police, one person was killed in the crash.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours while crews investigate.
Additional details haven't been released at this time.
