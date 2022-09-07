Father, 3 children died from accidental drowning in July, Marion County Coroner says

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis father and his three children who were found in a pond on the city's south side in July died by accidental drowning, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children — 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II — were pronounced dead after responders found them near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue. Family members had previously been searching for them there.

On Wednesday, the Marion County Coroner's Office released that the three children died by accidental drowning. Kyle Moorman died by accidental drowning and had acute ethanol intoxication.

On July 13, responders found the children in a car at the bottom of a pond and Moorman nearby. Divers spent hours searching the water, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey.

RELATED | Man, 3 kids pulled from pond ID'ed as Kyle Moorman and children: Coroner

In July, family members told WRTV Moorman had gone fishing with the children but never returned. They also said he didn't bring any extra clothes or diapers.

Moorman frequently fished in the area where police found him and the kids — but family members weren't sure exactly where he was going the day he took off. They had searched many different areas where Moorman often went fishing.