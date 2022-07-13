INDIANAPOLIS — A man and three children who were pulled late Tuesday from a pond on the city's south side have been identified as the missing father and his children police and family had been searching for earlier this week, the Marion County Coroner's Office confirms.

Police say Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children — 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II — were pronounced dead after responders found them near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue. Family members had previously been searching for them there.

The causes and manners of their deaths are pending, according to the coroner's office.

Responders found the children in a car at the bottom of a pond and Moorman nearby. Divers spent hours searching the water, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey.

Family members told WRTV Moorman had gone fishing with the children but never returned. They also said he didn't bring any extra clothes or diapers.

All four were last seen about 11 p.m. July 6 but weren't reported missing to police until Saturday.

Moorman frequently fished in the area where police found him and the kids — but family members weren't sure exactly where he was going the day he took off. They had searched many different areas where Moorman often went fishing.

"Regardless of the circumstances, we know a man and three young kids are dead tonight ... we don't know why and we don't know how," Bailey said at the scene. "I guarantee you, the detectives that are working behind me will do everything they can to provide answers to this family and to the community."

The circumstances of Moorman's and the children's deaths have not been made clear.

"This currently stands as a death investigation," the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an update Wednesday afternoon. "Detectives are working to piece together what led up to this incident."

Police are urging anyone with more information to contact IMPD Detective 317-327-3475 o Jesus.Soriajr@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).