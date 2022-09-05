Watch Now
Father, 4-year-old son die in fiery crash after plummeting into creek in Hamilton County

Posted at 5:00 PM, Sep 05, 2022
HAMILTON COUNTY — A man and his young child died in a fiery crash early Saturday near Noblesville when they traveled into a prohibited area where a bridge had been removed and then plummeted into a creek below, police say.

The vehicle's occupants were identified as 28-year-old Christopher Edwards and his 4-year-old son, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The name of Edwards' son wasn't released.

Investigators believe Edwards lived in Tennessee but is originally from Anderson.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 12:48 a.m. to State Road 32 east of Deshane Avenue after they saw heavy black smoke in the area. It was there they found a Chevy Camaro on a creek bed where State Road 32 crosses Stony Creek. It was heavily damaged and engulfed in flames when deputies arrived.

Noblesville and Wayne Township firefighters later extinguished the flames, revealing two bodies in the vehicle later identified as those of Edwards and his son.

An investigation found Edwards was driving west on State Road 32 when he struck a "road closed" sign that was in a travel lane. He then continued to where the bridge had been removed, became airborne, crossed the creek and struck an abutment.

Edwards was traveling "at a high rate of speed" at the time, the sheriff's office said.

There were several signs posted indicating the road was closed approaching the area where the bridge was missing. The Indiana Department of Transportation was in the process of replacing the bridge, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities haven't released additional information. An investigation is ongoing.

