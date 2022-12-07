Fire at Lawrence North High School prompts early dismissal

LAWRENCE — Students at Lawrence North High School have been dismissed from classes early after a fire broke out in a second-floor bathroom of the facility.

A statement from the school says all students and staff were safely evacuated from the building.

Buses are picking up students to transport them home. Students will be picked up at the school's football stadium.

Parents who want to pick up their students themselves should meet them at the south end of the building at door 15.

The school says it plans to provide an update at a later time regarding plans for classes Thursday.

Indianapolis Fire Department Batallion Chief Rita Reith says the fire was intentionally set to a paper towel dispenser in a boy's bathroom. Lawrence police are investigating.

The fire was out when crews arrived around 11:45 a.m. to the school, at 7802 Hague Road, Reith said. There was some residual smoke nad water in the second-floor hallway after the fact.

No injuries were reported.