Fire crews conducting rescue operation after person stuck in trench at east side construction site

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire crews conducted a rescue operation after a person got stuck in a trench at a construction site on the city's east side, an official says.

Indianapolis and Greenfield fire units are currently at the scene, near Rawles Avenue and South Mitthoeffer Road, according to Greenfield Deputy Fire Chief Jason Horning.

As of 2:42 p.m., crews had gotten the person out of the trench, WRTV's crew at the scene confirmed.

The location is at a new subdivision where homes are being built, Horning said.

At this time, it is unclear if the person stuck in the trench is a worker. Officials haven't said what the person's condition is.

This is a developing story.