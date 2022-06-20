Fishers firefighters offer free water safety presentations

FISHERS — The Fishers Fire Department will be teaching children and adults what to do when an emergency occurs in the water.

Calling 911, how to rescue others, and self-rescue techniques will all be taught during their water safety presentation, according to FFD.

The firefighters will not only be addressing pool safety, but boating, retention ponds, and other water concerns as well where drownings can occur.

The presentation is offered for free and to all ages.

FFD hopes to prevent drownings this summer as drownings are one of the most preventable deaths.

According to the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention, there are 3,960 drownings every year. CDC states that drowning by children who are 1-14 years old is the second leading cause of death after motor vehicle accidents.

For more information on the FFD's water safety presentations, visit their website.