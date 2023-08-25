Fishers PD searching for suspect after driving into home during pursuit Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Fishers police are asking for assistance in locating a person who crashed into a home on Thursday after leading officers on a pursuit.

According to Fishers PD, at 11:27 p.m., a Fishers officers attempted to stop a black Kia in the area of E. 116th Street and Allisonville Road for running a red light and having a false plate.

The driver initially stopped, but then fled as the officer approached.

During the pursuit, the officer lost touch with the car in the area of Easy Street and Allisonville Road.

At 11:34 p.m., dispatch received a call of a car into a home in the 11100 block of Easy Street.

Upon arrival, Fishers Fire and Emergency Services assisted residents as police attempted to locate the driver of the Kia.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot. The area was searched but officers were unable to locate the driver.

The investigation into this incident is on-going.