Fishers teen missing since November 2021 may be in Decatur County, IN area

Indiana State Police
Posted at 7:30 AM, May 07, 2022
DECATUR COUNTY — Months after she was reported missing from Hamilton County, the Decatur County Sheriff released new information Friday about a missing teen.

According to a Facebook post, Kimber Bowles, 17, may be in the Decatur County/Greensburg, Indiana area.

A Silver Alert for Bowles issued on November 30, 2021 said she was last seen on November 15, 2021 at 9:10 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

WRTV has reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Decatur County Sheriff and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for updates on the case and are waiting to hear back.

If you have any information on Kimber Bowles, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 317-773-1282 or 911.

