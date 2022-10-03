Frankfort police investigating after person found dead in vehicle

FRANKFORT — A person was found dead inside a parked vehicle Sunday afternoon in Frankfort, police say.
Their body was discovered by a caller who made a report, according to the Frankfort Police Department.
Initially, the call came in as a vehicle parked overnight in the 1900 block of East Wabash Street. The caller later realized there was a person dead inside.
The Clinton County Coroner's Office is conducting an investigation in conjunction with Frankfort police.
The cause and manner of the person's death, as well as their identity, have not been released.
