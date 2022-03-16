Franklin High School student killed in single-car crash

FRANKLIN — A 17-year-old Franklin High School student was killed in a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon in Franklin, according to the sheriff.

Colton Leeper, 17, of Franklin, was killed when he crossed the center line, was unable to regain control and rolled his vehicle, Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said.

The crash was reported around 3:05 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Hurricane Road.

Leeper was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital where he later died.

"The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was in communications with Administrators of the Franklin School Corporation as well as the father of Colton Leeper," Burgess wrote in an email. "This is a tragic accident and all should allow the family to grieve in privacy."

In a letter to parents, Steve Ahaus, the high school's principal, asked the community to keep Leeper's family in their thoughts and prayers. He said councelors and staff across the district are available Wednesday for support.

"It is certainly a difficult day for our students and staff, and important for us to support each other during these times," Ahus wrote in the message.

WRTV Report Rafael Sanchez contributed to this report.