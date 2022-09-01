Franklin woman killed in Fort Wayne crash involving semi

FORT WAYNE — The Allen County Coroner's Office says a Franklin woman died Wednesday after she was pinned in wreckage from a two vehicle crash.

The coroner's office says April Wright, 45, was driving a car on I-469 near Winchester Road around 8:30 p.m. when the crash happened with a semi-tractor trailer rig.

Wright died at the scene.

Her death was ruled an accident cause by blunt force injuries of the head.

Local authorities are still investigating the crash.