Girl, 12, struck while riding bike across Greenfield intersection, police say

Driver stayed at scene, cooperating with investigation
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 09:05:22-04

GREENFIELD — A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was hit by a driver early Tuesday while crossing an intersection on a bicycle, police say.

It happened as the girl was crossing the intersection of East Main Street and Apple Street/South Morristown Pike, according to a news release from Greenfield police.

The girl was heading north on the sidewalk of Morristown Pike when she crossed the street and was hit by a 30-year-old woman driving a GMC Terrain eastbound. The impact caused her to be thrown across the intersection.

The woman immediately stopped, aided the girl and stayed with her until responders arrived to the scene. Several others also came to the girl's aid. She was awake and breathing when emergency crews got there, police said.

Traffic cameras at the intersection showed the driver had a green traffic light and the girl crossed the street without looking for oncoming traffic, police say. She was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Afterward, the girl was transported to Riley Hospital for Children. She was stable at last check, police said.

"(The driver) remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. She is not suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash," the release states.

Police urged parents and guardians to remind their children to look both ways when crossing the street and to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle.

