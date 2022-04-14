Watch
Greenwood girl, 15, reported missing; police seek public's help in finding her

Greenwood police have requested the public's help in finding Megan Yaste, a 15-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday.
Posted at 6:15 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 19:09:22-04

GREENWOOD — Police have requested the public's help in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl last seen Wednesday.

Megan Yaste, of Greenwood, was reported missing to police Wednesday after she did not return home from a walk, police and Yaste's family tell WRTV.

Missy Yaste, Megan's mother, said she was walking around the neighborhood when she texted her father around 11 a.m. saying she was on her way back. But she never returned home.

Missy Yaste said she and her husband tried to reach her phone repeatedly, but their calls went straight to voicemail.

"We love her and we just want her home safe," Missy Yaste said.

Police described Megan as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 100 pounds. She was last seen around 10:58 a.m. wearing a green sweatshirt, plaid pajama pants and black shoes.

Missy Yaste said Megan also has a septum piercing and a highlight on the side of her hair.

Missy Yaste said she's concerned for her daughter's health and safety and wants her home as soon as possible. She thinks she may have started her walk in the Providence Green neighborhood, where the Yaste family lives.

Anyone with information on Megan's whereabouts was urged to call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.

