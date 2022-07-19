Greenwood man killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A 21-year-old Greenwood man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Wayne County, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as Justin Schmichel.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 9:15 a.m. deputies responded to State Road 38, east of King Road, to a report of a crash.

Preliminary information indicated Schmichel was driving a 2018 Honda Civic eastbound on SR 38 when he drifted off the south side of the road for an unknown reason.

The car hit a guardrail, jumped over a small river and through a fence before becoming wedged between two trees.

Schmichel was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Based on the estimated time of death from the coroner, the sheriff’s office said they believe the crash occurred around 2 a.m.

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.