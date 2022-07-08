GREENFIELD — A fiery crash brought first responders and a witness together to save a Hancock County teen.

19-year-old Jonathan Moncrief tells WRTV he's at home recovering little by little and is thankful to be alive.

"I think that was a blessing that I was there and I thank God," John Brooks said.

58-year-old John Brooks doesn't want to be called a hero but said he was at the right place at the right time.

"The car is on fire and turned to flip. Oh, Jesus, they're stuck in the car," is part of Brook's 911 call on July 2 around 3:45 a.m.

WRTV / Provided 19-year-old Jonathan Moncrief

Brooks says he was the only other car driving westbound on US-40 when 19-year-old Jonathan Moncrief flipped his vehicle, crashed into a median, and was trapped as the vehicle catches fire.

"He was traveling westbound, hit a center turnaround and looks like he went airborne and blew out some axles that sparked fire by going across the ground," Sgt. Justin Jackson said.

Jackson along with patrolman Blake Crull heard the call for help on the radio. They voluntarily rushed to help Hancock County Deputy Barb Meils pull Moncrief out.

"Video I have seen of [Ofc. Crull and Deputy Meils] shows he went and try and grab the glass off the vehicle and tried to pull the male out of the vehicle," Jackson said. "They tried to wake the male. He was unconscious. He wasn't responding. They reached in to try to grab him he hasn't fitting through. I don't know if his leg was stuck or something. That's when I arrived. I saw how close the fire was to him."

WRTV / Provided 19-year-old Jonathan Moncrief

While the others tried to get the door open, Sgt. Jackson looked for a fire extinguisher to buy more time.

"As I was en route to him, the door broke free," Jackson said. "At that point I went straight into the car and dove in for the male at that point he was slumped toward the center console. Officer Crull and I dragged him to safety. I then checked the car to make sure others weren't inside."

Sgt. Justin Jackson says it all happened within two minutes.

"A couple of minutes would've changed everything. After we pulled him out it was within a minute that car was fully engulfed," Jackson.

Moncrief's father says he has a fracture at the base of his skull, a bruised lung, severe concussion, pain and burns on his back.

While he will have to wear a neck hard collar for the next three months, he's thankful and looking forward to playing his guitar again.

WRTV / Provided 19-year-old Jonathan Moncrief

"I am glad that he is fully recovering. I am just glad we were able to get there for that family and pull their son out of the vehicle," Jackson said.

Brooks stayed on the scene the entire time, also doing all he could to help. He thanks the first responders and has this message for Moncrief.

"I pray he gets well soon and I would personally like to meet you and shake your hand and let you know God is on your side," Brooks said.

The Moncrief family thanks those involved and tells WRTV they would also like to meet Brooks and the officers.

WRTV / Provided 19-year-old Jonathan Moncrief

The crash is still under investigation.