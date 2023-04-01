Watch Now
IDEM advises residents to be careful when managing debris left by storms

Kevin Gregory
A home in Whiteland just east of 31 on Main Street damaged by a tornado on March 31.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Apr 01, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) advises residents affected by the recent storms and tornadoes on Friday to be careful when managing debris.

Debris is any solid waste generated by natural or man-made disasters. Debris includes building rubble, soil and sediments, trees, shrubs, personal property, ash and charred wood.

Debris can pose a risk to a person’s health and safety if not handled properly.

IDEM’S Debris Safety Guidelines

  • Do not approach damaged buildings or debris areas unless it is determined to be safe
  • Use caution when handling any debris materials and do not disturb any asbestos containing materials or buildings
  • Use an IDEM approved management method for woody debris
  • Leaving debris as is, either on site or moving it to another location with property owner approval
  • Chipping or on-site reduction and returning to place of generation
  • Chipping or on-site reduction and leaving for residents to recycle and/or use for firewood
  • Hauling to municipal solid waste landfills, transfer facilities or composting facilities
  • Burning of woody debris with IDEM approval
  • Follow IDEM approved management methods when handling, transferring, or disposing of emergency debris

For more information on emergency debris management, click here.

For more information on emergency burning for disasters, click here.

For more information on emergency asbestos debris management, click here.

