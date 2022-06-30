Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

IFD battles fire on Indy's north side Wednesday night

fire.jpg
WRTV
Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a call of an apartment fire at the 1000 block of Racquet Club Drive.
fire.jpg
Posted at 10:50 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 22:50:24-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews battled a fire Wednesday night on the city's north side.

Crews responded to the scene and located an apartment building on fire within The Retreat Northwest apartment complex.

There is currently no word on the cause or possible injuries.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE