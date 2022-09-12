IFD crews rescue dog from 12-foot trench

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters needed just 90 minutes on Monday to rescue a dog that had fallen in a 12-foot trench.

At 9:38 a.m., firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Parker Avenue on a report of a dog that had fallen into a trench.

The IFD Trench Rescue Team was the first unit on the scene and quickly confirmed that a 2-year-old American Bully dog named Mansa had fallen into a trench.

According to Mansa's owner, the trench had been dug Monday morning by a contractor in an adjacent lot and was left open. When they were out on a walk, Mansa fell in.

At 11:08 a.m., Mansa was removed from the trench and checked by Indianapolis Animal Care Services. He was determined to be OK.