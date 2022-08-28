IMPD asking for help finding missing 73-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a 73-year-old man last seen on the evening of Saturday, August 27.

Police say Earnest Green was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and a black/yellow military hat. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was driving a blue 2013 Chevy Silverado with a silver toolbox bearing Indiana plate MB2267.

If you find Green, call 911 immediately.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).