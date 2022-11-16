Watch Now
IMPD asks for help finding missing 70-year-old man

David Shaff missing
Posted at 6:24 AM, Nov 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 70-year-old Indianapolis man last seen yesterday.

Police say David Shaff's last known location was in the 500 block of Lockerbie Circle South. That's near the intersection of North East and East Michigan streets downtown.

Shaff is described as about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and a gray cap. He left in his white 2014 Buick Verano with an Indiana license plate of 424AVH. It's shown here in a photo provided by police:

Police say Shaff may be in need of medical attention. If you spot him, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call IMPD's Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

