IMPD discusses March Madness security plans

Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 07, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — As the road to the Final Four returns to the Crossroads of America, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is working with local and federal partners to ensure the event is safe.

"If we do our job right, you won't really notice that much of a big difference ... you'll see an officer's presence, but we have to make sure it's inviting," Commander Brian Mahone said. "I think we do large events like this better than anybody else in the country."

Last year, the entire March Madness tournament was held in Indiana due to the pandemic. This year, first and second round games will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17 and 19.

Extra security measures will be in place at Gainbridge and downtown.

With lots of construction underway downtown, Mahone asks fans to leave early, be patient and have a plan on where to park.

"We're an event-type city ... having the first and second rounds ... we're kind of prepared for that," Mahone said. "We have excellent men and women in the public safety realm ... it's a challenge we're prepared to meet and we train for."

