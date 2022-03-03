IMPD searching for man last seen Feb. 18 near downtown Indianapolis bus station

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 36-year-old man last seen Feb. 18 near the Greyhound Bus Station in Indianapolis.

Nahum Smith is described as being about 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He was last seen near the bus station, located at 350 S. Illinois St. in downtown Indianapolis, according to the release. He was wearing a black and grey hoodie, white thermal shirt, tan pants, socks and slippers.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call missing persons detectives at 317-327-6160 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).