IMPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy

Photo Provided/IMPD
IMPD is searching for missing 10-year-old Legend Taylor on Saturday. February 5, 2022. He was last seen at an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Feb 05, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching Saturday for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen on the city's west side.

Legend Taylor is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 110 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a green coat and grey sweatpants at the Waterfront Terrace Apartments in the 5000 block of West 36th Street, according to the post. It's not clear when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to email missing persons detectives at missingpersontips@indy.gov or call them at 317-327-6160. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

