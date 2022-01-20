IMPD searching for missing man last heard from January 7

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 34-year-old man from Indianapolis last heard from on Jan. 7.

Robert "Bobby" Kindley is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

In the release, IMPD said his family hasn't had contact with him since Jan. 7 and he is frequently in the 1000 block of South Resiner Street, which is near West Morris Street and South Harding Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or missing persons detectives at 317-327-6160.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

