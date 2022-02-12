Watch
IMPD searching for missing teen last seen at Warren Central High School

Provided Photo/IMPD
Hallie Powell, 16, has been reported missing by IMPD.
Posted at 9:19 PM, Feb 11, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen last seen Friday afternoon.

Hallie Powell, 16, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Warren Central High School.

Powell was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black beanie hat, black sweatpants and red/white shoes. Police say he is also autistic.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

