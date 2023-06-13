IMPD seeking public's help in tracking down promoters of party possibly connected to shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD’s Nuisance Abatement detectives are seeking the public’s help regarding an investigation, possibly connected to a recent shooting that left a 12-year old wounded.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the organizers and/or promoters of events that involve potential illegal activity occurring at short-term rental properties.

IMPD

Just yesterday, IMPD arrested two adult males in connection to the party where a 12-year old boy was shot en route to the party.

Anyone with information should contact Nuisance Abatement at IMPD_NuisanceAbatement@indy.gov.