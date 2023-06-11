Watch Now
12-year-old shot at short-term rental party, two adult males arrested

Provided/IMPD
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 10:35:55-04

INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department a 12-year-old male was shot at a short-term rental property party early Sunday morning and two adult males have been arrested.

Around 2 a.m., IMPD officers said they arrived to 73 Devon Ave. on reports of a person shot.

Police found a 12-year-old male victim who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where police say he is currently in stable condition.

After investigation, detectives learned there was a party at a short-term rental property on Saturday night.

Police said they arrested two adult males, an 18-year-old and 19-year-old for narcotics and other offenses.

Both men were also armed at the time of the arrest and firearms were recovered, police said.

Detectives said they are still working to determine the role of the men in the shooting incident.

