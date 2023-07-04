Improper disposal of fireworks leads to two houses catching on fire in McCordsville

MCCORDSVILLE — Fire investigators say the improper disposal of fireworks led to two houses catching on fire in McCordsville overnight.

Vernon Township Fire Department responded to the residential fire just after midnight. Firefighters say the fire started on the exterior of the house in a trash can. As crews arrived on scene, they discovered that the house next to the fire started to burn as well due to the radiant heat. Firefighters quickly applied water to both houses, preventing serious damage to the neighboring house.

No injuries have been reported. Vernon Township was assisted by Buck Creek, Sugar Creek, Lawrence and Fishers Fire Departments. Vernon Township Fire Chief Mark Elder says the best way to dispose of fireworks is a metal container away from any combustible materials.