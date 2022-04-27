Indiana Beach employee electrocuted by power line, flown to Indy hospital

MONTICELLO — An Indiana Beach employee was injured Monday after he was shocked by a power line, an official says.

The 52-year-old was painting while in a lift when he came into contact with the line and was electrocuted, according to White County Sheriff Bill Brooks.

Sheriff's deputies found the man while responding in the early afternoon to the park.

The man was transported to IU Health White Memorial Hospital in Monticello and was reported to be alert and responsive. He was later flown to an Indianapolis hospital, Brooks said.

Brooks said Wednesday that he was not sure about the man's latest condition.

WRTV has reached out to representatives with Indiana Beach but has not yet heard back.