Indiana Task Force 1 activated as Hurricane Ian moves toward U.S. coast

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is deploying a team of more than 50 people as Hurricane Ian continues to move toward the U.S. coast.
The team was activated Tuesday morning and will deploy before noon to stage in Alabama, according to Commander Tom Neal.
Those deploying include 45 team members and six support personnel, according to a tweet from Indiana Task Force 1.
Hurricane Ian is expected to cause flooding and hurricane-force winds in parts of Cuba on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's expected to bring tropical storm conditions starting Tuesday to west-central Florida.
