Indiana-Task Force 1 deploying to southeastern Kentucky to assist with deadly floods

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Task Force 1 is deploying to southeastern Kentucky to support crews as deadly floods have caused harm in the state.

Deploying Thursday, IN-TF1 will be taking two Mission Ready Package – Water teams. A total of 32 personnel will make the travel.

According to ABC News, at least eight people have been killed.

Governor Andy BeShear told reporters Thursday afternoon that he expects "double-digit" deaths and anticipates this will be one of the deadliest floods in Kentucky in "a very long time."

Some areas of the state have seen or will see nearly 10 inches of rain.