RIPLEY COUNTY — An Indianapolis kayaker is dead after he fell into and was pulled from a private pond in Ripley County, officials say.

Braulio Bustamante, 45, was found Friday near that pond in Holton, which is southeast of Indianapolis. He had already been recovered from the water by the time Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers arrived, according to the agency.

Conservation officers were dispatched about 6:45 p.m. that day to the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road after receiving a report of a kayaker that fell into the water and hadn't resurfaced.

Responders provided medical aid to Bustamante once there. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The official cause and manner of his death have not been disclosed.