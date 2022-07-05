INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are seeking the public's help finding a man with dementia and other special needs who went missing on Independence Day.

John Helton, 65, was last seen watching fireworks Sunday in the 1300 block of North Tibbs Avenue on the city's west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Helton suffers from dementia, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He also has diabetes and COPD and is supposed to be on oxygen.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red lettering, white sneakers and a baseball cap.

IMPD says Helton is unfamiliar with the area and is known to be aggressive. He may need medical care. If seen, police say to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with more information on Helton's whereabouts is urged to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).