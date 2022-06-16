Watch
IndyGo bus catches fire in garage at agency's headquarters

None injured in blaze, officials say
WRTV/Jonathon Christians
Posted at 6:29 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 06:30:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus caught fire early Thursday while inside a garage at the transportation agency's headquarters.

Indianapolis firefighters responded before 1:11 a.m. to the building,1801 W Washington St. after receiving a report of a fire in the building, said IndyGo spokeswoman Carrie Black.

Crews then found smoke coming from the bus, prompting a precautionary evacuation of the building.

"Firefighters quickly brought the situation under control," Black said in a statement.

Responders said a fire started in the back of the bus while it was charging. The official cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

The bus is an older unit that does not run regularly, Black said.

No one was injured in the fire and no damages were reported to other vehicles or the building.

