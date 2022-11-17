Infant, toddler killed in fire at Clay County mobile home park

CLAY COUNTY — Two young children were killed in a mobile home fire Wednesday night near Brazil, authorities say.

The coroner says 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook and 3-month-old Aries Romine died in the fire, which happened at North View Country Estates in the 3800 block of West State Road 340.

Both children were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner says both children died from smoke inhalation and the manner of death is still under investigation.

An investigation is still underway and additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with more information may contact the Clay County Sheriff's Department at 812-446-2535.