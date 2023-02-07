ISP investigating after Tippecanoe County Jail inmate dies

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate died Monday at the Tippecanoe County Jail.
ISP says the inmate was found unresponsive in a jail cell just before noon.
A preliminary investigation does not indicate any signs of foul play, but an autopsy is pending.
ISP says they were asked by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office to investigate.
The inmate's name has not been released.
