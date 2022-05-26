Watch
Jennings County inmate dies in cell days after arrest; Indiana State Police investigating

Inmate had been booked into jail on OWI charge
Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 7:49 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 19:52:33-04

NORTH VERNON — The Indiana State Police is investigating the death of an inmate early Thursday in the Jennings County Jail, two days after her arrest.

Sandra I. Ray, 35, of North Vernon was found unresponsive in her cell about 7:30 a.m. by a Jennings County corrections officer, according to a news release from the agency.

Officers responded, provided medical assistance and requested EMS, but medics were unable to revive her. She was later pronounced dead by the Jennings County Coroner's Office.

She was housed in a cell by herself and was the only person inside when she was found unresponsive, according to ISP.

The results of an autopsy and toxicology testing are still pending. Police say foul play is not suspected.

Ray was arrested Tuesday on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Additional information has not been made available.

