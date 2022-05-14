Jennings County man dies in Seymour crash

SEYMOUR – A Jennings County man died Friday morning when he left the road to avoid striking a school bus at a stop south of Seymour, according to Indiana State Police.

Daniel Sallee, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post responded about 8 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash near County Road 1000 East and County Road 250 North near Seymour.

According to state police, Sallee was driving on County Road 1000 East. Evidence at the scene indicated that Sallee was traveling more than the posted speed limit when he approached a school bus from Seymour Community Schools that was stopped to pick up students from a residence.

The warning lights and stop arm of the bus were extended.

The police department said, Sallee applied his brakes and took evasive action to avoid hitting the bus. In doing so, his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

The bus was not involved in the crash and no students were injured, according to ISP.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, but police say toxicology results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.