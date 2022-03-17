Knozone Action Day declared following Plainfield Walmart fulfillment center fire

The Office of Sustainability in Indianapolis has declared a Knozone Action Day for the Thursday at the recommendation of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management following the fire at the Walmart fulfillment center in Plainfield.

Read the press release below:

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability has this afternoon declared a Knozone Action Day for the rest of March 17, 2022. The designation comes on a recommendation from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) following concerns about elevated particulate matter in the air as a result of yesterday's building fire at an area Walmart distribution center. IDEM notes that smoke is lingering in the area of Marion, Boone, Hendricks, and Hamilton counties, and that high particulate matter (PM2.5) values have been monitored on the west side of Indianapolis.

This is the first Knozone Action Day in 2022.

To protect residents and local air quality, the Office of Sustainability issues Knozone Action Days when ozone or fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels rise above certain thresholds. During Knozone Action Days, the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive individuals. These vulnerable groups, especially active children, the elderly, and anyone suffering from asthma, lung disease, COVID-19, or other serious health problems, should avoid spending much time outdoors.

Air pollutants like ozone and particulate matter pose a public health and environmental justice issue as they can cause increased hospitalizations, asthma, bronchitis, heart attacks, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and premature death, according to the American Public Health Association. 10.9% of Indianapolis residents live with asthma, and 8.6% of Indianapolis residents live with COPD; both these figures are higher than the national average.

Residents can follow the Office of Sustainability on Facebook [click.email.indy.gov], Twitter [click.email.indy.gov], and Instagram [click.email.indy.gov] for reminders about Knozone Action Days and tips on how to increase positive and decrease negative individual impact on our environment.

For more information on how to help improve Central Indiana’s air quality, visit https://knozone.com/actionday [click.email.indy.gov].