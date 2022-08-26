Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Kokomo police investigating after 5-month-old baby dies

kokokmo_police.png
WRTV
FILE
kokokmo_police.png
Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 11:00:07-04

KOKOMO — Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby who died Thursday evening.

Kokomo Police Department officers were called around 6:40 p.m. to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby.

They arrived and found several adults performing CPR on Bentley Gray, according to a press release from Kokomo police. Gray was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Howard County Coroner's Office is going to schedule an autopsy, according to the release. Additional details surrounding the circumstances of Gray's death haven't been released.

The death investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7399, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017, or report tips anonymously by calling 765-457-1105 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!