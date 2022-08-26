Kokomo police investigating after 5-month-old baby dies

KOKOMO — Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby who died Thursday evening.

Kokomo Police Department officers were called around 6:40 p.m. to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby.

They arrived and found several adults performing CPR on Bentley Gray, according to a press release from Kokomo police. Gray was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Howard County Coroner's Office is going to schedule an autopsy, according to the release. Additional details surrounding the circumstances of Gray's death haven't been released.

The death investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7399, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017, or report tips anonymously by calling 765-457-1105 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).