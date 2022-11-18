Lafayette woman dies more than 2 weeks after catching fire; police investigating

LAFAYETTE — Police are asking members of the public for any information they may have about a woman who died more than two weeks after catching fire late last month.

Julie Myers, 60, died Wednesday from injuries she suffered in a fire on Oct. 30, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Police say the fire happened early that day near the intersection of North 18th and Ferry streets. Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. to assist with a call for a woman on fire.

When officers arrived, they found the woman — later identified as Myers — burned. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

She died from her injuries at a hospital.

An investigation found that on the day of the fire, Myers left the Drury Inn at 4110 South St. around 2 a.m., nearly five and a half hours before the fire was reported.

Police want anyone with more information about her whereabouts between 2-7:30 a.m. that day to come forward.

Tips can be provided to the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 800-78-CRIME.