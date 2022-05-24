Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Lawrence North High School freshman, 15, dies at track and field practice: Officials

Lawrence North High School
WRTV
Lawrence North High School/Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township
Lawrence North High School
Posted at 8:57 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 21:22:36-04

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Lawrence North High School freshman died Monday evening at track and field practice.

That's according to a statement from the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township shared by Dana Altemeyer, director of communications.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, teachers, and classmates. Counselors will be available tomorrow to support students and staff members. Both the school and district stand prepared to support students and staff in this time of sadness and grief," the statement reads.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the student's death. His name has not been released.

Altemeyer said she couldn't provide additional information.

WRTV has reached out to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!