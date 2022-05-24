Lawrence North High School freshman, 15, dies at track and field practice: Officials

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Lawrence North High School freshman died Monday evening at track and field practice.

That's according to a statement from the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township shared by Dana Altemeyer, director of communications.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, teachers, and classmates. Counselors will be available tomorrow to support students and staff members. Both the school and district stand prepared to support students and staff in this time of sadness and grief," the statement reads.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the student's death. His name has not been released.

Altemeyer said she couldn't provide additional information.

WRTV has reached out to the Marion County Coroner's Office.