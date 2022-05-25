Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsMarion CountyLawrence Township

Actions

Family remembers Lawrence North freshman who died unexpectedly at sports practice

WRTV's Adam Schumes talks with the family of R'Mon Rowley.
Family remembers 15-year-old R’Mon Rowley as they search for answers into what caused his death
Posted at 8:26 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 20:26:23-04

LAWERENCE — Tajha Robinson remembers her 15-year-old nephew R'Mon Rowley.

“He was always trying to help someone else, always caring about others, always happy always smiling you would never catch him in a bad mood,” Robinson said.

Robinson describes Rawley as a lover of anime – and a kind carefree teenager.

“My nephew, anytime he came around he was just a cool kid," Robinson said. "He was just minding his business watching anime on his phone."

Lawrence Township officials say the freshman died Monday evening at a Track and Field practice.

“He’s a good person. He is a good kid – of course he is going to do what he needs to do,” Robinson said.

The Marion County Corner still hasn’t released the Rowley’s cause of death – while Lawrence Township School District has said that it wasn't immediately clear what caused the his death.

“It’s tough work no matter how you look at it – it takes a lot of stamina, a lot of energy and it takes a lot of air,” Robinson said.

As Robinson sits back and reflects on the time she spent with Rawley, she will know that he died far too soon.

“He was one of those people who actually cared about what he was doing,” Robinson said.

The family is raising money to pay for funeral expenses.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!