Family remembers Lawrence North freshman who died unexpectedly at sports practice

LAWERENCE — Tajha Robinson remembers her 15-year-old nephew R'Mon Rowley.

“He was always trying to help someone else, always caring about others, always happy always smiling you would never catch him in a bad mood,” Robinson said.

Robinson describes Rawley as a lover of anime – and a kind carefree teenager.

“My nephew, anytime he came around he was just a cool kid," Robinson said. "He was just minding his business watching anime on his phone."

Lawrence Township officials say the freshman died Monday evening at a Track and Field practice.

“He’s a good person. He is a good kid – of course he is going to do what he needs to do,” Robinson said.

The Marion County Corner still hasn’t released the Rowley’s cause of death – while Lawrence Township School District has said that it wasn't immediately clear what caused the his death.

“It’s tough work no matter how you look at it – it takes a lot of stamina, a lot of energy and it takes a lot of air,” Robinson said.

As Robinson sits back and reflects on the time she spent with Rawley, she will know that he died far too soon.

“He was one of those people who actually cared about what he was doing,” Robinson said.

The family is raising money to pay for funeral expenses.