Man critically injured after being hit on Interstate 465 Tuesday morning

CARMEL — A man was struck and critically injured Tuesday morning on Interstate 465 westbound near Meridian Street in Carmel.

According to Indiana State Police, first responders from the Carmel Police Department, Carmel Fire Department and Indiana State Police responded to reports of a person struck at approximately 11:41 a.m..

Upon arrival they found a man severely injured lying on the ground unresponsive. Paramedics gave emergency medical aid at the scene and transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition.

Crash reconstructionists from ISP responded and began investigating.

Preliminary information shows the man crashed his car into the median concrete wall near the 30.7 mile marker. He then got out of his vehicle and crossed the three lanes of westbound traffic on foot to the right shoulder.

For unknown reasons the man re-entered the right lane of I-465 and was struck by a semi-tractor trailer, according to ISP. The driver of the semi stayed on scene and cooperated.

Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked during the cleanup and investigation, but have since reopened.