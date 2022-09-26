Man dies after early Sunday morning car crash in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 27-year-old man died Sunday after police say he was driving at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to the 1000 block of W. 38th Street just before 3 a.m.

Police say the driver, Darrett Andre Lee Jr., lost control of the car after driving through a large puddle. The car began to slide sideways before hitting a median and a tree.

Lee was wearing a seat belt, but died from his injuries at the scene.

Lee was the only person involved in the single vehicle crash.

The Marion County Coroner's Office did not provide an exact cause of death for Lee.