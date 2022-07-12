INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a crash early Tuesday on the city's northwest side after he suffered a medical emergency while driving, police say.

That person and a passenger in the vehicle he was driving were both injured in the collision, which involved up to seven vehicles total, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials told WRTV.

Officers responded about 8 a.m. to the crash scene, at West 62nd Street and Georgetown Road. The driver was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the driver was heading northbound on Georgetown Road when he struck several other vehicles, continued northbound, then hit three more vehicles at 62nd Street.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he died from the injuries he suffered in the crash or from his medical emergency, police said. His identity has not been disclosed.

IMPD is investigating.

This is a developing story.